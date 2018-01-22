Friends of 27-year-old Samuel Leroy Moss are pleading for information about his whereabouts.

The Baha Mar lifeguard disappeared after purchasing a boat late last week.

Sharvette Miller says that her close friend and former co-worker has been missing since last Sunday when he travelled to Fort Lauderdale to purchase a small fishing vessel with the intention of returning to Nassau by sea.

Ms. Miller claims that Mr. Moss sailed to Bimini with the people from whom he purchased the boat, with the intention to part ways once reaching the island.

“We have video of his last post on social media that he did on Snapchat letting us know he’s on his way home,” said Ms. Miller, who explained that Mr. Moss did not have much family with the exception of a younger sister.

“But now, the phone went out from there as he was leaving Bimini Channel. He was going stop to ​in Andros for fuel and to see family, but we’re not getting a clear understanding of whether he made it there.

“He doesn’t have much family and his friends are pretty much all he has,” she continued.

The Royal Bahamas Defense Force on Sunday sent a plane and a boat out in efforts to search for Moss. However there were no sightings of him.