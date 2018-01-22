AML Foods Limited officially opened its newest retail outlet Solomon’s Yamacraw on Sunday, which was developed at cost of $14.5 million .

The 38,000 square-foot grocery store is located on Yamacraw Hill Road.

Minister of State for Legal Affairs and Member of Parliament for Yamacraw, Ellsworth Johnson joined the company’s Board of Directors and the leadership team during a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new location. Members of the Thelma Gibson Primary School Choir also performed during the brief opening ceremony.

Gavin Watchorn, President and Chief Executive Officer at AML Foods Limited thanked participants for celebrating another significant milestone in the company’s history and hinted at plans for additional expansion in the near future.

“Today, we are pleased to officially welcome the new Solomon’s Yamacraw location to our fleet of grocery stores throughout the country. This location adds 80 new jobs, bringing the total number of employees at Solomon’s branded retail outlets to just over 340. Our team at Yamacraw is committed to providing quality product offerings and high levels of service that our customers have come to expect from the Solomon’s brand,” Watchorn said.

At the event, AML officials announced that in addition to the recent expansion to Yamacraw, the company has purchased land for development in Southern New Providence. “Even during these tough economic times, our plans continue for future expansion. We believe in the local economy and we will continue to serve the Bahamian community all while providing opportunities for employment and training for our team.”

AML broke ground on the Solomon’s Yamacraw project in September 2016 after acquiring the 5-acre tract of land from Luxury Homes Bahamas Limited for $3million.

The new Yamacraw location brings the total number of Solomon’s branded grocery stores in The Bahamas to four, including Solomon’s Super Center on Old Trail Road and Solomon’s Lucaya and Solomon’s Freeport on Grand Bahama.