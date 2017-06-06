Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes said moving forward he expects a unified front when it comes to the rights of Bahamians workers.

His comments came following last Friday’s Randol Fawkes Labour Day Parade where for first time in over two decades union umbrella groups were seen marching in solidarity.

Having served as the minister of labour before, in 2000, Mr. Foulkes said he believes the solution to an amicable relationship between employees and employers is communication.

“I think that for the workers to make progress in terms of advancement, they could do it best if they are united,” he said.

“At the end of the day, we want industrial harmony in the workplace. That is my job to ensure that it happens and it can happen if the employers respect the employees and the employees respect the employers.”

Mr. Foulkes also notably congratulated the work of his predecessor former Minister of Labour Shane Gibson.

He said it was Mr. Gibson who conducted several talks to make last Friday possible.

Trade Union Congress (TUC) President Obie Ferguson reiterated the labour ministers’ sentiments.

“We have a duty as the leaders to create the environment to promote and encourage unity. We have all agreed that we need to do what needs to be done,” he said.

“Disregard whatever personal differences there may be. We had a meeting with the minister of labour and we expressed our concerns and a number of issues we need to be resolved and certainly he seems sympathetic towards those.”

Mr. Ferguson said he along with other union presidents including Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) President Bernard Evans will work peacefully alongside the new labour minister for the good of the country’s workers.

Many attended last Friday’s parade including several government officials as well as former government officials and members of the opposition.