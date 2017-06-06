Two persons drowned this past weekend as Bahamians celebrated the Whit Monday and Labour Day holidays.

Yesterday, Whit Monday, an American man died while snorkeling off Pearl Island.

According to police, shortly after 11 a.m., the American man was snorkeling in waters near Pearl Island when he became unconscious.

Police said the man was taken to shore and despite extensive CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) efforts the man was declared dead by a medical doctor.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death and investigations are ongoing.

On Friday, Labour Day, seven-year- old Elnora Lezette Bullard of Family Street, New Providence, was reported missing shortly before 7 p.m. by family members, following a beach picnic at the eastern end of Arawak Cay.

On Saturday, police reported that the body of the seven-year-old girl was found in waters at Arawak Cay.

Police said shortly after 1 p.m. the body of a young girl was found floating in the water at the Eastern End of Arawak Cay.

The body was retrieved from the water and taken to shore where Bullard was pronounced dead.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the exact cause of death.