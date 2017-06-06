A man identified as David Hanna, a resident of Acklins, died on Sunday following a stabbing incident on the island.

According to police, on Saturday around 8:30 p.m. two men became involved in an altercation in Mason’s Bay which led to one of the men, identified as Marvin Edgecombe, being hit with a bottle while the Hanna was stabbed with an object.

The two men were transported to the local clinic where they were seen and treated by the doctor on the island and later released.

However, 12 hours later, on Sunday at 8:30 a.m., Hanna’s lifeless body was found outside his home in Delectable Bay, where he was pronounced dead.

According to police, Edgecombe was later arrested and taken into custody.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing as officers from the Central Detective Unit from New Providence are in Acklins assisting police with investigations.

In other crime news:

Police are appealing to members of the public to come forth with any information they may have to assist in solving a shooting incident that has left a man dead on Monday.

According to police, shortly before 5 p.m. they received a report that a man was shot at his home located at Okra Hill.

Responding officers arrived on the scene and met the lifeless body of male who was shot lying on the ground in front of his home.

The man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigations are ongoing.