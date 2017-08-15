Reacting to the recent Labour Force Survey which showed a decline in the unemployment rate in The Bahamas, Minister of Labour Senator Dion A. Foulkes said the statistics are reflective of the temporary and short time jobs associated with the last carnival and the general elections.

Foulkes said in a statement yesterday that many of these employees sadly, have reverted to unemployed status and are seeking new opportunities in the labour market.

The minister said the Minnis administration is planning an expansion of the National Training Agency to better respond to the needs of Bahamians and as a direct response to the high levels of unemployment among youth.

“The government of the Bahamas is in discussion with the Inter-American Development Bank to finalize the implementation of the National Apprenticeship Program aimed at preparing hundreds of our young men and women to be trained to enter the job market,” Foulkes explained.

He added that job opportunities in the labour market will increase as a result of a number of initiatives which includes the opening of additional hotels at Baha Mar, the reopening of the Grand Lucayan hotel, the expansion of the Employability Component of the Citizen Security and Justice Program and the increase in the amount of new businesses as a result of confidence in the FNM government.

“The bold and innovative policies of the Minnis administration are designed to provide permanent and sustainable employment for our citizens. I am confident that during the next Labour Force Survey, the results of our policies will cause the unemployment rate to be further reduced,” Foulkes said.

Last week, the Department of Statistics released its unemployment statistics which revealed that the unemployment rate in The Bahamas dropped by 1.7 percent from 11.6 percent to 9.9 percent.

The drop is a result of the increased number of employed people which now sits at 7,770 versus a decreased number of unemployed people which translates into 3,485.