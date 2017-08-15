A former National Insurance Board employee was arraigned yesterday in the Magistrate’s Court on bribery and extortion charges.

Selena Sweeting, 56, pleaded not guilty to one count of bribery and another count of extortion, as she appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyanne Ferguson-Pratt.

The particulars are that while working as a project manager at the National Insurance Board (NIB), sometime between January 27, 2017 to July 14, Sweeting unlawfully solicited $5,000 from Marvin Shawn Rahming.

The payment allegedly was for assisting him with receiving business from NIB.

Sweeting pled not guilty to both charges.

Her bail was denied and she was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until her trial begins on the November 1.