Former Shadow Minister of Health Pierre Dupuch warned the government of its ineffective spending in the healthcare system and of its recent appointments which may inadvertently lead to regrettable conflict of interest.

Mr. Dupuch warned the government in a statement last Thursday where he discussed the state of the country’s healthcare system.

Mr. Dupuch noted that Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis appears to be doing a great job, but claimed that the government is wasting money which can be used to benefit the healthcare system.

“I watched the then government whittle away scarce money with no rhyme or reason. Since then I have seen successive governments do the same thing in the healthcare system. Waste public funds,” he said.

Technology has improved the size of some medical equipment where in the past it could only be operated in a hospital.

Today, some medical machines are smaller and more compact with the ability to operate it from a vehicle, if possible.

An example of such advance technology is the X-Ray machine.

Mr. Pierre explained that X-Ray machines are now manufactured to fold up and fit in the back of a car.

“Medical information and scans can be recorded on machines that look like a cell phone,” Mr. Pierre adding that past and present governments are investing in inoperative, expensive and inefficient monuments.

During the 2017/2018 budget debate, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands mentioned that the FNM government has several initiatives to improve infrastructure in the public health service throughout the country.

Dr. Sands said such improvements are the construction of a new woman and child health unit at Princess Margaret Hospital (PMH) a high priority of the Minnis Administration and are estimated at $980,000.

Comparing the Bahamas’ spending competency to the United States, Mr. Pierre said, “This is not rocket science. It is done every day in the United States. An ambulance is called to the scene, the patient’s vital signs are immediately transmitted to the emergency room of a nearby hospital and a specialist gives the operator instructions as to how to treat the patient.”

During a visit to one of the Family Islands, Mr. Pierre stopped at one of the state-of-the-art hospitals recently built. He described it as beautiful and that it looked like a hotel.

He also said, “The most expensive lights were used for its vast parking lot. The entrance would make Baha Mar look sick. The X-Ray equipment was the best money could buy. There were at least two-dozen beds. There were desks and telephones on at least 12 administrative desks. There was at least 1,000 square feet for expansion.”

Mr. Pierre noted that there were no surgeons to operate and the patient’s beds were empty and a small room was crowded with patients getting medications.