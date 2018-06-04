Labour Minister Senator Dion Foulkes shed tears as he was emotionally overwhelmed over the Labour Day parade tragedy.

He said National Congress of Trade Union (NCTU) leader Bernard Evans along with Trade Union of Congress (TUC) leader Obie Ferguson were marching around the British Colonial Hilton Hotel when a Police Officer gave them the shocking news.

“We were just shocked, we didn’t know what to say. We cut off all the music on the parade and instructed them to play spiritual music which they did. We cancelled the rally at Fish Fry at Arawak Cay,” said the Minister.

This is a tragedy and to his knowledge something like this has never happened before. He also said that their hearts go out to the Trade Union movement and to all of those who were affected directly or indirectly by this tragedy.

As customary the Union leaders had used the march to express pressing concerns within the movement. Mr. Evans said they all pale in comparison to what happened on Friday.

“To the family of the victims we want you to know that we are here for you and lastly to the young man, the driver. I know where he’s at and I’m sure that’s not a good place right now.”

“Let us just come together and pray as the minister alluded to and on behalf of the officers and, member of the entire National caucus of Trade Unions, the Financial Services union which was the union mostly impacted by this tragedy. We express our condolences and our prayers are with you and your family,” Evans said.

Meantime Mr. Ferguson commended the Ministers for the manner in which they responded.

Mr. Ferguson said, “I think when we find public figures do things of this nature I think its properly appropriate that the country understand the sensitivity of the matter and the manner in which they approach it. So, I just want to thank the administrator of this hospital.”

He also made the appeal on the next Labour Day rules be put in place in respect to vehicles to make sure that they are fit to be on the parade.

He went on to say that they will work with Assistant Commissioner Strachan and his team to ensure that the next parade be done the way it’s supposed to be done to avoid this type of situation from happening again.

At last report, the driver was assisting police with their investigation.