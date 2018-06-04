In the wake of this weekend’s Labour Day Tragedy, Opposition Leader Phillip Davis described the events as “a very gloomy time” for Bahamians particularly while the country celebrates its workers.

Mr. Davis said that the Progressive liberal party (PLP) joined the Labour day parade pausing on four different occasions to commemorate the marchers that lost their lives.

He said, “words can’t express the pain we ought to be feeling at this time.”

“The labour day march is a single event that has marked the progress of our society particularly the ordinary Bahamian, the masses. It was through the movement that we’ve been able to see majority rule, it’s through movement that we’ve at least reached the pinnacle of ensuring that we can charter our own course. For this to be happening at this time is really heart wrenching,” he added.

Following the parade, supporters met at Gambier House where they had a moment of silence to pay their respects.

Mr. Davis said that he met with the families and joined together for a moment of silence.