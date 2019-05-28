In the face of a potential hotel union strike, Labour Director John Pinder said that his department is prepared to avert such action.

He said, “once they decide to conduct this strike poll, we have already agreed to intervene and hope to intervene prior to that.

“I will certainly reach out to the employer to have some sort of dialogue to determine how we can resolve this matter.”, he added.

Mr. Pinder indicated that as far as he is concerned, the hotel industry is challenged with the 60 per cent increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) and the removal of 15 percent gratuity.

He said, “they are kind of challenging the workers actually to remove the 15 per cent gratuity, which for the most part, affects low income people. They’re, for the most part, paid minimum wage. So, it’s a matter of striking a balance between what these people make from the tips to sustain whatever they’re doing.”

At the same time, he said that the Bahamas Hotel caterers and Allied workers Union has to be cognizant of the fact that it is a challenge to get the requested percentage on top of their pay check.

Mr. Pinder said in the best interest of all, the matter needs to be resolved.