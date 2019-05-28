The Cabinet is negotiating nearly $700,000 contract for body cameras for Policemen.

This update came from National Security Minister Marvin Dames, who remained tightlipped on the name of the vendor and stressing only that the company is reliable.

“The company is a very reputable company, as a matter a fact it’s one of the leading companies in The United States in providing body cams and has a really good track record.

“After the team would’ve done their evaluations and analysis, we feel that we have the best company out of the group and so we look forward to finalizing the contract and moving towards making it a reality,” the Minister said.

The introduction of body cams now leaves the RBPF to come up with a policy.

“They told me that they have a draft already and they are to begin training as well.

“They would have ran a test on body cams as you would have known sometime last year, so they’re in a very good position and we’re excited moving this forward for any number of reasons of course,” he said.

The body cams contract is to be signed within the next few weeks with its implementation before the end of the summer.

The much talked about technology comes as the force deals with the backlash in the wake of policemen fatally shooting three suspects at an Eastern Road home earlier this month.

Police Commissioner Anthony Ferguson said, “let me say the Officers who were on the operation were very responsible and very experienced Officers and that is as much as I will say in respect to that.”