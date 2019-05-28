A manpower audit into the Simpson Penn School for boys reveals the quality and quantity of personnel in the wake of last year’s escapes from the Fox Hill institution.

This, in addition to pulling in what Social Services Minister Frankie Campbell’s described as several good recommendations from Bahamas Public Services Union President Kimsley Ferguson as well as efforts to visit a similar institution in Broward County, Florida and another in Canada.

“We are satisfied that we must improve the physical security of both institutions and the manpower resources that are responsible for security.

“So it is a work in progress and we are quite cognizant of our responsibility to keep the kids there in a safe environment, in an environment that is still conducive to learning , because our ultimate objective is to return them to the society in short order to be productive citizens,” Minister Campbell said.

Last October, a group of boys escaped Simpson Penn when two supervisors left to use the restroom.

An initial check revealed one boy missing. It was later revealed that three others had also run away.