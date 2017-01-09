Every year, for the last 16 years, the Jones Communications Network announces the Person of The Year – that person who best uses head, heart and hand to advance The Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

This year the JCN award is jointly shared by the Minister of Education, Science and Technology, The Honourable Jerome Fitzgerald and the President of the University of The Bahamas, Dr. Rodney Smith.

Making the announcement, the Management of JCN said, “the establishment of the University of The Bahamas on 10th November, 2016 was the most significant achievement for the year and a milestone in national development.

“Minister Fitzgerald and Dr. Smith drove the vision of the government for the establishment of the University, thus advancing modern education for The Bahamas.

“It is a major paradigm shift in the culture and fabric of our country as it relates to tertiary education and national development as a whole.”

Chief Executive Officer of JCN, Wendall Jones says while the road to University was a journey that was mapped out by Prime Minister Perry Christie fourteen years ago, it was Minister Fitzgerald who was responsible for the execution and for the vision to be realized. The Minister shepherded through the Parliament, the legislative framework for the official transition of The College of The Bahamas to a University.

“And it was the competence and professionalism of a team headed by Dr. Smith that created a modern space at the Oakes Field Campus for learning and a commitment to service and excellence. In addition, Dr. Smith has established a high quality of programmes for the University,” Jones said.

The JCN award will be presented to Minister Fitzgerald and Dr. Smith in a gala ceremony in late January.