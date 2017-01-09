Minister for Grand Bahama Dr. Michael Darville called on all Grand Bahamians to “make their way to Nassau” to join forces with those in the capital to celebrate the historic 50th anniversary of Majority Rule.

During a press conference at the Ministry of Grand Bahama on Friday morning, January 6, 2017 the Minister pointed out that the celebration of Majority Rule Day in Grand Bahama has not been cancelled, but rather there has been the call for unity in a national celebration on this special occasion.

“This year, we will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Majority Rule and plans are currently underway to host a special jubilee celebration in the nation’s capital, where all Bahamians will band together, join hands and hearts as one in a massive march on January 10th beginning at 7 a.m. on Windsor Park,” said Minister Darville.

“Festivities to commemorate this day are usually also planned for the island of Grand Bahama. However, since this is the golden jubilee anniversary of Majority Rule, the Government of The Bahamas saw fit to host a big celebration, where Bahamians can unite like our forefathers did in 1967.”

Majority Rule Day will be commemorated on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Minister Darville noted that the holiday is one of the most significant and fundamental days in the history of The Bahamas, which has forever changed the course of our nation and laid the foundation for a 21st century Bahamas.

“Upon assuming office, we recognized the importance of Majority Rule Day and made it an official holiday to allow Bahamians from every walk of life the opportunities to reflect and celebrate this momentous occasion of our nation’s history.

“As Minister for Grand Bahama, and on behalf of the Grand Bahama Majority Rule Committee, I wish to extend a special invitation to all Grand Bahamians – parade participants and Bahamians everywhere to join us in Nassau as we retrace the steps in our history.”

Cecil Thompson, Co-Chairman of the Grand Bahama Committee for Majority Rule Day endorsed the call by the Grand Bahama Minister, and pointed out that Grand Bahama has taken a leading role in Majority Rule Day celebrations since it officially became a public holiday

“We were looking forward with great anticipation of this year’s celebration, but as indicated, we have an invitation to join the grand celebrations in New Providence and I’m looking forward to that,” said Thompson. “I would like to thank the members of the Grand Bahama Majority Rule Day Committee for the leadership that they would have exercised over the past years. I would also like to thank the uniformed organizations, the schools, the marching bands and the unions for their support in the past and trust that they would be a part of the celebrations in Nassau.”