Opposition Leader in The House of Assembly Loretta Butler-Turner has been expelled from the Free National Movement (FNM) and said she won’t fight the party’s Executive Council any longer.

In a letter addressed to FNM executive members, Mrs. Butler Turner said the course of action taken by the party was reprehensible.

“The actions undertaken by yourselves and the Council, combined with the public pronouncements by the leadership of the Party clearly demonstrate your intent to sever my legal affiliation with the FNM; The Party that I voluntarily supported and joined over 30 years ago.

“Be assured that I do not enjoy, neither do l embrace this posture, but l will not pursue or fight the illegitimacy of this premise, as I have previously stated in my response letter to the Secretary General on December 15th, 2016.

The ideals and philosophy of the FNM’s existence are aligned with my personal convictions. Democracy, Accountability, Fairness and Transparency. I unreservedly espouse these tenets of my Party. For these reasons, despite the divergent path we now face, I accept your majority without opposition.

“I sincerely thank you all for your past support, the battles and causes we have fought together will always be held proudly in my heart,” Mrs. Butler-Turner said.

In an interview with The Journal, Mrs. Butler-Turner said despite what persons may have perceived this statement to mean, this wasn’t her resignation from the party.

“The Free National Movement today, the leadership and the leader have determined results that have not followed due process.

“The party has gone ahead and determined that they are going to do certain things to myself that are unconstitutional, I’m merely showing them what they’ve done is illegal and I’m not about to be party in the illegal process.

“It is corrupt, it undermines the rule of law,” Mrs. Butler-Turner said.

Last month, Mrs. Butler-Turner along with six other FNM MPs ousted party leader Dr. Hubert Minnis from his position as Opposition Leader in the House of Assembly, with Mrs. Butler-Turner assuming that position.

Subsequently, she made what some would describe as shocking Senate appointments one being controversial social activist Rodney Moncur and Democratic National Alliance(DNA) Leader Branville McCartney.

The latter appointment has fueled speculation of Mrs. Butler- Turner possibly running on the DNA’s ticket in this year’s general election.