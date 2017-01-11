The controversial “We March” demonstration that took place yesterday morning saw hundreds of spectators and participants. It was said to be a greater turnout of people that its first march.

Leading the march that began at the western esplanade to Pompey Square on Bay Street was Ranard Henfield.

He was joined by National Congress of Trade Unions (NCTU) President John Pinder, Bishop Walter S. Hanchell and renowned Bahamian artist Ronnie Butler, along with many other professionals.

Immediately following the march the movement’s organizer spoke to the crowd regarding the group being denied Parliament Square and Clifford Park as their original end of march venue.

The organizer said even though they were denied the venue they wanted, it did not affect what they set out to accomplish.

“For those of you who know the significance of this area, you understand why we were allowed to come here. You have to now also remember the grounds we stand on is Pompey Square,” he told the crowd.

“Pompey (a slave) was the first activist in the Bahamas. All of us here today who stood up, we are activists and as mad as we may get with the status quo and an oppressive administration, we must remember as an activist we must be responsible.”

Mr. Henfield made it clear that that the march was put together to do much more than walk, the streets chanting.

“The reason we are here today is not simply to march, we have raised awareness to our plight as a people. We have asked each of you to take a stand and stand up in the face of our oppressors, and you stood up,” Mr. Henfield said.

“But I need you all to remember that as an activist, you must stand up and standing up doesn’t mean you must go crazy.”

The Bahama Journal spoke with a number of participants who voiced their decision to wear all black yesterday and take to the streets.

A former police officer and Abaco resident said the movement is so important to him. The 60 years old flew from Abaco to New Providence to participate.

“This is all about giving the power to the people, making the people realize what I have pitched for years is that we are the power, we are the authority, not the officials selected into parliament,” said Billy Roberts.

Mr. Roberts said he served during 1981 during the height of the Pindling administration.

“So nobody can tell me anything about race or the PLP and this and that. I’ve been there, I’ve lived it and I know it,” he said.

“I am tired of the country- the way it’s been run. I am truly fed up knowing our country has been headed in the wrong direction for years now,” said Roger, another participant.

“I am so fed up knowing that there are so many things that could be done, but it’s not happening.”

Another supporter The Bahama Journal spoke with said he was marching for his daughter’s rights, a Bahamian currently working in the United States who came home, but was denied the right to vote.

“In this instance my daughter two weeks ago tried to register, but because she’s working in the United States and was told as a Bahamian she was not qualified to vote because that is the law.”

Many lined the streets with posters, T-shirts, caps and hand bands, all with one message: “Take the country back because of the injustice that has been done to the Bahamian people.