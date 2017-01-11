Monday morning left a local family distraught after a domestic dispute resulted in the death of an unidentified male.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Stephen Dean says officers were alerted to the incident on Wilson Street, Nassau Village sometime around 8am Monday.

“Preliminary reports tell us that there was a young man who was acting very violently for the past week and this morning it escalated,” he told reporters.

“Relatives tried to calm him down which resulted in him attacking male and female residents of his family. They tried to restrain him and at one point during the altercation he fell to the ground and succumbed to injures he sustained.”

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy report to determine the victim’s exact cause of death.

“Our detectives are on the ground to determine what happened. ACP Dean said.

“As a result of our investigation we will determine from witnesses exactly what happened”, said Mr. Dean

While the victim’s identity has not yet been released, authorities say the deceased was a former Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) officer.

Speaking in a general sense, ACP Dean also issued an advisory to individuals who may find themselves in these types of situations.

“We have to pay attention to our family members, particularly those who may have mental challenges. We are asking the public to not take that for granted. Make sure that they are taking their medication if needed,” ACP Dean said.

“Make sure that they get some treatment if they see some abnormal signs; from young to old, do not take it for granted.”

Police officials are urging family and friends to pay attention and do not take the chance of bypassing an issue, as indicators are often present early on.