Underpinning the sentiments of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis of a punctual and accountable government, newly elected House Speaker and Nassau Village Member of Parliament (MP) Halson Moultrie said under this administration decorum, dignity and fidelity will be maintained.

Yesterday, Mr. Moultrie became the 54th Speaker of the House of Assembly during the Opening of Parliament.

Tall Pines MP Don Saunders was elected yesterday as deputy speaker of the House of Assembly.

In accepting his new role, Mr. Moultrie suggested that he would enhance the decorum of the House.

“I cannot afford slippage in these areas if we intend to advance this institution. I wish to assure you that I take my task very seriously,” he said.

“I shall conduct the office of Speaker and the business of this House in a fair and unbiased manner. I will nurture the ideals of the separation of power and discourage Parliament functioning as a branch of the Executive.”

The new speaker further admonished MPs to be equally courteous and respectful of the chair and each other.

He further advised them to familiarize themselves of the rules of the House as they will be fully enforced.

“While it is not the intention of the chair to stifle debate or to render them dull and not exciting, the chair will not allow the conduct of business of this House to descend to unacceptable levels,” he said.

“Any member who disrespects the chair and or unhabitually and intentionally breaches the rules will be dealt with in an appropriate manner.”

The House is scheduled to meet next Wednesday to discuss the budget.