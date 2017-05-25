As the only female Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Member of Parliament (MP), Glenys Hanna-Martin said the opposition will hold the Free National Movement’s (FNM) feet to the fire, but will not undermine their objectives.

Her comments came prior to the Opening of Parliament yesterday in Parliament Square.

“In terms of what we do in the opposition, we will be doing what any good opposition is required to do. It will be watching carefully the fidelity to the police pronounced,” she said.

“We will be ensuring that the people are protected in terms of policies in an area that are harmful to people and we will be upholding the ideas and philosophies of the Progressive Liberal Party.”

She said the opposition will remain alive and vigilant.

“We will be compelled and we shall uphold the principles of good opposition politics and in preparation, we hope the Progressive Liberal Party will once again hold the reign of power in this country,” Hanna-Martin said.

“We hope to be able to be in a position to advise the interest of our people.”

Hanna-Martin will be joined in Parliament by Opposition Leader and Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador MP Phillip Davis, Exuma and Ragged Island MP Chester Cooper, and Central and South Andros MP Picewell Forbes.

Meantime, the PLP will be represented in the Senate by Former Foreign Affairs Immigration Minister Fred Mitchell, Former Minister for Grand Bahamas Michael Darville, North Eleuthera candidate Clay Sweeting and attorney Jobeth Coleby –Davis.

Mr. Mitchell was also appointed as leader of opposition business in the Senate.