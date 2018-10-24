Categorized | National News

HOMICIDE VICTIM IDENTIFIED

Posted on 24 October 2018. by Jones Bahamas

Police have  identified the male who was shot and killed on Sunday, 21st October, at  Dorsett Alley off West Street, as  34-year old Jamaal Arnold McSweeney  of Dorsett Alley. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing. 

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following men who are wanted for questioning in connection with an Armed Robbery investigations. Wanted  is  Joseph Alexander Junior McFarlane, a  34 year-old Jamaican  of West Street.

 McFarlane is described as being of slim build with dark brown complexion. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Joseph McFarlane is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit 

Written by Jones Bahamas

View all posts by Jones Bahamas

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Watch JCN Channel 14 Shows

Jcn Channel 14

Sign in now to see your channels and recommendations!

Join Us on Facebook