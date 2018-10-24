Police have identified the male who was shot and killed on Sunday, 21st October, at Dorsett Alley off West Street, as 34-year old Jamaal Arnold McSweeney of Dorsett Alley. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding his death are ongoing.

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating the following men who are wanted for questioning in connection with an Armed Robbery investigations. Wanted is Joseph Alexander Junior McFarlane, a 34 year-old Jamaican of West Street.

McFarlane is described as being of slim build with dark brown complexion. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Joseph McFarlane is asked to contact the Central Detective Unit