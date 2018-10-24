Calling it a “monumental waste of money, energy, and time,” the opposition Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) yesterday bashed the government’s decision to relocate The General Post Office from its longtime East Hill Street location to The Town Centre Mall.

PLP Leader Philip Davis yesterday argued that this decision is a disservice to The Bahamas and tax payers, which is why the PLP rejected The Town Centre Mall location because of cost and engineering concerns.

“We find it self- dealing and we will not support self-dealings,” he said.

“We think that the arrangement that is already in place at the Independence Shopping Centre is the more prudent arrangement to enter into,” he added.

Mr. Davis further argued that the government’s decision clearly would not be the most prudent expenditure of public funds.

The opposition leader said there are a number of questions still unanswered – for instance, how many square footages will be subject to the lease, who will be responsible for the renovations and at what cost.

Meanwhile, The Democratic National Alliance has expressed concerns over the proposed relocation of the Post Office to the Town Centre Mall. The party in a press release noted that “while it’s apparent the relocation of the main post office is long overdue, there’s an urgent need to modernize the postal system for the 21st century….but, unfortunately, here’s another ad hoc and temporary solution with a 5-year commitment.”

The government’s proposes to lease 56,000 square feet in the Town Centre Mall at $12 per square foot for five years. According to the DNA, that is a minimum of approximately $3.4 million dollars during that period.

However, what remains unknown is the value of any anticipated leasehold improvements, ongoing maintenance costs and other associated fees for which the taxpayers will be responsible.

“In the absence of all the details, the party questions whether this is the best deal for Bahamians and how construction or renovation costs of other properties identified compare to the amount of funds the government will use to finalize the deal with owners of the Town Centre Mall.

“The government has failed to provide details on how this will be funded and whether the current budget can accommodate the total cost of this venture.” The DNA also believes the process for the new location leaves much to be desired.

The government is expected to reveal more details about the relocation of the East Hill Street Post Office when debate on a resolution in this regard opens in the House of Assembly today.