Thirty-two year old Akeisha Simms was yesterday charged with two counts each of forgery, uttering a forged document and fraud by false pretenses.

It is alleged that the incident dates back to August 2017 when Simms forged a Bahamas Post Office savings book to make it appear as if there was $1,905.84 on the account.

It is also alleged that between August 10th and November 22nd with the intent to defraud, she uttered a forged Bahamas Post Office savings book in her name knowing it was it was forged.

During this time it is alleged that she also obtained from the Bahamas Post Office in Abraham’s Bay cash in the amount of 1,170 by means of false pretenses.

Reports also indicate that on May 7th with the intent to defraud she did forge a Bahamas Post Office Saving Book in their name of Neveayah Pinder, to make it appear as if there was $1,905.84 in savings on this account.

Also with the intent to defraud, she allegedly uttered a certain forged a Bahamas Post Office Saving Book in the name of Neveayah Pinder , knowing it was forged.

Simms also allegedly obtained from The Post Office in Abraham’s Bay, cash in the amount of $1,900 by means of false pretenses.

The accused pleaded guilty to all counts and was sentenced to three years at The Bahamas department of corrections.

She was also ordered to pay $3,070 – the total she fraudulently obtained – or face an additional three months imprisonment.

The Mayaguana resident spent 12 years as a filing clerk at that island’s post office.