With the Minnis Administration’s one-year anniversary on the horizon, former Minister of Works Bradley Roberts expressed some of his major concerns this weekend as he called the Prime Minister a “dishonest bafoon”.

Mr. Roberts outlined in a statement issued yesterday the government’s “corrupt” dealings with Oban where convicted felon Peter Kreiger signed for Satpal Dhunna earlier this year.

The former minister said that much of the public goodwill, political capital and currency given to the Minnis government were “foolishly squandered in less than one year through mixed priorities”.

He also said, “Dr. Minnis promised change; prosperity; to clean up corruption; and he promised honesty, openness, transparency and accountability in government but has failed to deliver on any of those promises. He did spend literally millions of dollars on audits that failed to confirm his election campaign rhetoric about PLP corruption.”

He added, “his prosecution of former PLP parliamentarians was fascism at work as the drivers of the prosecutions were not audit findings or official complaints to the police, but FNM politicians. It was essentially victor’s justice and a series of political witch hunts. Criminal matters are for the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General who are constitutionally empowered to act outside of the Cabinet.”

Mr, Roberts criticized the white paper initiative for saving over-the-hill as the FNM’s plan to gentrify the area, while having the public pay for it.

He said, “It’s a scheme for FNM cronies and some others to snatch up valuable inner-city land for pennies and rebuild new communities that their group will own and control with rents. The poor will be summarily displaced wholesale.”

The former PLP Minister said, “I concur with the Opposition Leader that one year later, “the firings continue unabated; unemployment has increased; there is no relief for the poor; there is no plan for Grand Bahama and the Family Islands; no action in the inner cities as promised and no free university education as promised. Sadly, millions are being spent with private auditing firms to conduct what are essentially political witch hunts but to date, none of these audits have discovered, uncovered or confirmed the lies of corruption and malfeasance told by the FNM on the campaign trail.”

The former PLP Minister asked the Prime Minister to show his receipts and give the Bahamian people answers.