A 22-year-old man was sentenced to five years at the Bahamas Department of Corrections on Thursday for what Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt called “a matter that cannot be taken lightly” as he pleaded guilty to possession of a high-powered unlicensed riffle and possession of ammunition.

Jachris Black of 11 Pepper Road, Eastwood Estates, pleaded guilty to charges that he was faced with when he appeared in court alongside his mother 53-year-old Julianne Black, last Thursday.

According to police reports, as read by the prosecutor, officers from the Elizabeth Estates Police station upon receiving information, went to the Black’s home in Eastwood, and executed a search warrant on the home around 6:30 a.m. on May 30.

Once in the home they were directed to Black’s room, where after he identified himself as Jachris was asked if anything illegal was in the room.

According to reports, he pointed at the closet and responded “man it right there.” A search was conducted of the closet and in the clothes hamper in the closet officers discovered an AK 47 riffle, and nearby a magazine clip for it that contained some 28 rounds of 7.62 ammunition.

Officers cautioned both Black and his mother and arrested them on possession.

When the pair stood before Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt, Mrs. Black appeared to not be feeling well and was ordered to be given some cold water.

Shortly after drinking the water and while listening to the report given by the prosecutor, Mrs. Black fainted causing the courtroom to be cleared out so that she could receive medical assistance.

A short time later the proceedings resumed with the prosecutor continuing to read the charges.

When he had completed the details, Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt chided Black telling him that it was sad what he had put his mother through.

“Today is a sad day, reason? It is bad enough when you embark on criminal lifestyle, worst when criminal lifestyle impacts another,” she said.

In sentencing Black, Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt told him that there were three things she had to take into consideration, first, the type of weapon because “all firearms are not created equally” and that he “had greater firearm power than the police department.”

She told him that his case could “not be taken lightly as there is an unprecedented amount of illegal firearms on the streets.”

Second, his previous run-ins with the law which was as recent as last October when he was convicted of an assault charge.

She further told him that “if you break rules, young man, you must be prepared to pay consequences.”

However, she took into consideration Black’s early plea of guilty and not wasting the court’s time.

Subsequently, she sentenced Black to five years for each charge to run concurrently and ordered him to make a public apology to his mother in the courtroom.

After accepting her son’s apology, Chief Magistrate Ferguson-Pratt, acquitted Mrs. Black of all charges.