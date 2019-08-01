Reports that nearly 40 Grand Cay residents were at risk of losing their jobs are false, according to Acting Labour Director John Pinder.

He added that a team from the Department of Labour in Abaco went to Grand Cay to investigate the matter.

“Nobody’s job is in jeopardy. The guy by the name of Mr. Rob Hogan is the subcontractor and he said while everything is in probate, they were still able to get sufficient funds to keep everyone employed and get some material to finish whatever project they are working on,” Mr. Pinder said.

“So the project they are working on, they are continuing that project and he says nobody’s job is in jeopardy at this time.”

Opposition Leader Philip Davis, in a statement on Monday, said that nearly 40 people will be jobless in the wake of Chris Cline’s untimely death last month.

Cline, the U.S. coal billionaire, was one of seven people killed in a helicopter crash on July 4. He was the owner of a private resort on Grand Cay, off north Abaco.

According to Mr. Davis, Mr. Cline’s employees were to be furloughed until further notice and his estate settled.

Mr. Davis added that he found it surprising that Minister of Labour Dion Foulkes didn’t make the country aware of it in the Senate on Monday. He further questioned if he could confirm that his ministry will intervene to protect the rights of the workers including proper severance pay and any social assistance.

When questioned on the issue, Minister Foulkes told The Bahama Journal nothing was communicated to him.

Minister of Tourism Dionsio D’Aguilar also said he had no information on the issue.

North Abaco Member of Parliament Darren Henfield said yesterday that he was still trying to find out what happened.

Sixty-year-old Cline, his daughter Kameron and five others were on their way to Fort Lauderdale, Florida when his helicopter crashed in 16 feet of water soon after takeoff from Big Grand Cay. All onboard died.

