The Bahamas Striping Group of Companies (BSGC) has partnered with Rotary Bahamas to donate 10,000 backpacks, notebooks and other school supplies for students throughout the Bahamas.

In a press conference on Wednesday, BSGC President Atario Mitchell explained that the donation is all in an effort to help parents struggling to prepare for back to school.

“One of the reasons why we always seek to do school supplies because we understand the challenge that most parents face during this back to school time,” Mr. Mitchell said.

“The main reason is we as a group of companies like to be a good corporate citizen and one of the best ways to do it is through giving back and we decide every year to help parents within the communities by providing them with school supplies – books, pencil, along with the bags.”

For past three years, the company has donated back to school supplies. Employees at BSGC source vendors and examine the price and the quality of the sample before ordering the items.

The bags will be distributed with help of the Rotary Club. Assistant Governor of Rotary Bahamas Diane De Cardena is excited to be onboard to support education in the country.

“Youth and literacy are one of the main focuses of Rotary. So whenever we get to partner with other groups within our country, it just enables us to further our reach into the schools and promote the education and literacy which is so important,” De Cardena said.

“Rotary has been in the Bahamas for over 50 years, but we can only be as effective as we are when we work with other groups”

School supplies can be picked up at the club’s various locations and at BSGC partner companies in the Family Islands. They are expected to be ready on August 12.

