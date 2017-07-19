The Cabinet Office announced yesterday that a state recognized funeral will be held for Bahamas National Youth Choir founder and director Cleophas Adderley on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Christ Church Cathedral.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m. at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity.

The body will lie in repose on Friday, July 21 from 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. at the Church of the Most Holy Trinity.

Viewing for the general public will be held on Friday from 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Mr. Adderley died on July 5 after battling a long ailment. He was 62.

Mr. Adderely was a Bahamian legend who contributed to the cultural landscape of The Bahamas.

Expressing condolences was Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture Michael Pintard, who described Mr. Adderley as a distinguished and charismatic scholar and cultural artist, who exuded the essence of culture in The Bahamas.

“He was a unique and iconic cultural character who dedicated his life to music and to the people of The Bahamas. His life experience led him to be involved in many facets of the community where he touched the lives of thousands through music,” Mr. Pintard said.

“Through his work as the former director of culture and the executive director of Musical Heritage at the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, he made strong contributions to our cultural development.”

Mr. Adderley is best known for his role as the director of the Bahamas National Youth Choir, for more than 20 years, through which he has trained hundreds of young people the art of singing and performing.