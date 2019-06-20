Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis yesterday announced in the House of Assembly that the government is making efforts in ensure that all Bahamians have access to and the opportunity to own land.

He added that efforts are ongoing with respect to the regularization of crown land leases and grants.

In fact, he said, the Land and Surveys Department is currently engaged in an extensive exercise.

This, in due course, will enable the government to better manage the process, particularly outstanding approvals.

He said, “we will commence, in short order, with the settling of matters for approved crown land leases and grants within the MICAL district, the islands of Great Inagua, Mayaguana, Acklins, and Crooked Island. We will continue island by island, leaving no island behind.”

He added, “I wish to inform those who have applied for Crown Land leases or grants, that their applications will receive attention in the next phase; but it is only right and fair that we first deal with those who have already paid for their land or who have been granted land, but who are awaiting final documents. We will continue to do all we can to have Crown Land leases and grants in the hands of the Bahamian people. “

To ensure that this land remains in the hands of Bahamians; Dr. Minnis said, “My fear is that if an individual receives a piece of crown land for $1,000, they will flip it tomorrow to a foreign national for $100,000. That’s human nature, and if that happens, we are defeating the purpose because we will be giving the land to foreigners.

“What I’m proposing that can be done, is that crown land remain within the hands of Bahamians,”he added.

The government, according to the Prime Minister, will begin this process from the islands in the south and gradually move further north to ensure that all islands have an equal opportunity.

