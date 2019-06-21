Shadow Minister for Health Senator Dr. Michael Darville yesterday strongly refuted allegations regarding the Princess Margaret Hospital’s Children’s Ward repairs.

The ward received roof damage after Hurricane Matthew barreled through New Providence in 2016.

During his wrap up to the 2019/2020 budget debate in the House Of Assembly this past Wednesday Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis hit out at the former administration, charging that it “placed a greater priority on partying than they did on sick children.”

Englerston Member of Parliament Glenys Hanna-Martin told Dr. Minnis that these claims were “categorically false”.

Citing a letter dated Wednesday, June 19th2019, Dr. Darville used it as proof that the Prime Minister lied and misled parliament on the matter.

He said, “the truth of the matter is the contract for the Children’s ward was awarded on Oct 2016 to Guarantee Construction Company for exterior work which included the roof and window replacements at a cost of $ 379,478 and the exterior work was completed in July 2017.”

He added, “It’s important to point out that the exterior of the building had to be done first before the interior work could begin. The PLP lost office in May 2017. The completion of the children’s ward was therefore and remains the responsibility of the current Minister of Health and the Free National Movement.”

He also said that judging from that letter, released in a local daily yesterday, the Minnis-led administration has done nothing to make improvements to the ward.

He said, “the record should reflect the truth. The repairs of the children’s ward had absolutely nothing to do with Carnival.

“This debacle, however, has everything to do with neglect by the Free National Movement and the Minister of Health and the PHA’s failure to do its job ,”Dr. Darville said.

