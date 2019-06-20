The government yesterday revealed added details of its plans to breathe new life into the city of Nassau with its plans to capitalize on Arawak Cay and Junkanoo Beach.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, as he wrapped up debate on the 2019/2020 Budget in the parliament, said that the area will be zoned for major tax concessions similar to the inner city.

He said, “I note, Mr. Speaker, that there are plans in the works to transform Clifford Park into a central park for New Providence.

“So, I’m concerned about our guests moving along Bay Street and crossing to Clifford Park. Therefore, Mr. Speaker, to connect Clifford Park to the redeveloped waterfront area, we are proposing a skybridge,” he said.

Using artist renderings as illustration, the prime minister stressed that the proposed skybridge will not disturbed the cannons on Clifford Park.

There is the added proposal to introduce water taxis.

He said, “we intend to enter discussions with the taxi union executives and taxi and tour drivers to become owners of these water taxis. This has the potential to boost income for many taxi drivers, with many more cruise passengers coming off the ship.

“The government will fund travel for taxi union executives to visit areas like St. Thomas and or St. Martin to see how water taxis work in those destinations,” he added.

The Prime Minister said that while speaking with various cruise lines, they informed him that their passengers will not walk a distance beyond 2.5 to three times the length of the vessel.

He said that water taxis can potentially solve this issue, as many Bahamian businesses are well beyond that distance.

