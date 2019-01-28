The government of the Bahamas is seemingly making a little headway with its bid to get the Grand Lucayan Resort off its hands.

According to Minister of Tourism, Dionisio D’Aguilar, it’s hoped that the bids will be closed off by February 15th.

“Then there will be an evaluation period pairing down those who have submitted proposals to probably a small grouping and then the government will evaluate which one they feel is the best and we’ll select an operator,” he said.

“Obviously, we have goals, but you know these things take time, and hopefully we will have it done in the shortest possible time,” said the Minister.

The government expects over 20 bidders for the beleaguered property that was purchased by the government last August.

In a controversial move, the Minnis administration paid a $10 million deposit on the $65 million three-hotel property.

A month later, the government came to parliament with a resolution to borrow $35 million to facilitate the purchase.

The government is adamant about getting a sale as soon as possible.