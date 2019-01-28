A number of infrastructural improvements on tap for the family islands this year, starting with Grand Bahama. Parliament Secretary in The Ministry of Public Works, Iram Lewis says “one of the flagship projects is the Smith’s Point sea wall,” he said.

“We had to make a strong decision during our first few months in office and we are extremely pleased with the decision that we’ve made.

“That sea wall right now is about completed. We are now installing the railings on that wall and as soon as that is done. We will plan our opening, and that will be something that we can display throughout The Bahamas.

“The bar has been raised and once we keep it at that level, there will be only good things happening with respect to infrastructural development for The Bahamas.

“We also have the government complex down in Eight Mile Rock which should be completed by the end of this year and that will house all of the essential services in Grand Bahama outside of the city of Freeport, for the government,” Lewis said.

“We have the primary schools also down in the Eight Mile Rock area that is going to be completed in time for the new school year,” he added.

“We have the Fishing Hole Road causeway that is also well on the way; the courthouse that has just started this week, The Garnett Levarity Justice Centre, so right now we have quite a bit of capital works.

“The Freeport Post Office is also being scoped and that will also come on stream this year,” said the MP.

As for funding for these projects, the ministry is in the process of preparing the 2019/2020 capital budget request to submit to the Ministry of Finance.

However, Director of Works, Melanie Roach, said there is a climate resilient coastal zone management project funded by the IDB.

“Included in those funds are some seawall works for Grand Bahama, for Long Island and also for Andros, and New Providence at Junkanoo Beach,” she said.

“So, we have a myriad of projects that we’re going to be looking at for the new year throughout the country.

“Repaving roads both in the family islands and in New Providence, replacing bridges, improving docks.

“We have two airports that are presently, well one the contract has already been issued that is a new terminal building and improvements to the airside for the Berry Islands airport.

“And then I would say by the third quarter of this year you would see construction commence on the new terminal building and airside works for the Exuma international airport and the design for the North Eleuthera airport will commence by the middle of this year,” said Ms. Roach.

Continued road works are also still on tap for New Providence and the family islands.