The Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a travel advisory warning Bahamians not to travel to countries experiencing a high risk of exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“The ministry advises the public that non-essential travel to these areas is strongly discouraged,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement yesterday.

“Persons who must travel should expect to be routinely screened and tested and, if necessary, quarantined for up to fourteen days in those jurisdictions and subject to additional screening on return to The Bahamas.”

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also advised the traveling public to monitor the regular bulletins and announcements from the Ministry of Health concerning the increasing number of countries and jurisdictions experiencing high risk for exposure to coronavirus.

“These countries and specific areas within these countries are constantly being updated by the World Health Organization and can be found on its web site at www.who.int,” the ministry explained.

When traveling, Bahamians are advised to take special precautions to minimize exposure to COVID-19 and practice basic personal hygiene, including the washing of hands, to reduce the chance of contracting the virus.

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China and since the outbreak, the virus has spread to several countries around the world.

The first case of the coronavirus hit the Caribbean this past weekend after authorities in the Dominican Republic confirmed that an Italian national was checked into a Santo Domingo hospital.

Also, the Regional Health Agency of Guadeloupe, according to international reports, confirmed three cases after a resident of the French overseas territory of St. Barthelemy and his parents, currently in isolation in a hospital in St. Martin, tested positive for COVID-19.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the government is taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously and will take no chances with such public health threat.

“We will utilize the resources necessary to ensure the safety of all Bahamians and residents. Public health is an absolute priority,” Dr. Minnis said.

“I have been monitoring this on a daily basis and getting regular updates from health officials.”

The Bahamas has no reported cases of the coronavirus.

According to the Ministry of Health two Bahamians are in quarantine and 26 have been released from quarantine.

