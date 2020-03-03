Opposition Spokesperson on Health Dr. Michael Darville said the prime minister failed to provide specifics regarding the amount of resources the government has or intends to allocate to effectively address a potential coronavirus public health crisis.

“We note that the prime minister has also not yet announced details of the taskforce that will superintend and coordinate the national response to this COVID-19 issue,” Dr. Darville said.

“We are also concerned that at this late stage he has only indicated the intention of the government to set up a National Coordinating Committee to focus on this issue. This potential public health crisis is fluid and conditions are changing rapidly, so it is necessary for us to be both proactive and nimble in our response.”

On Sunday, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis held a press conference to provide an update on the coronavirus as it continues to spread throughout the globe.

Dr. Minnis said the government is taking the coronavirus outbreak seriously and will take no chances with such public health threat.

“We will utilize the resources necessary to ensure the safety of all Bahamians and residents. Public health is an absolute priority,” Dr. Minnis said.

“I have been monitoring this on a daily basis and getting regular updates from health officials.”

However, Dr. Darville said the government, during the press conference, communicated what was essentially generic feedback regarding the approach to addressing this looming health crisis.

The first official case of the coronavirus was reported in the Caribbean after an Italian national was diagnosed in the Dominican Republic.

According to Dr. Darville, with direct international flights to other Family Islands, including San Salvador, it is essential that the government moves urgently to put in place at all ports of entry in each of the Family Islands all of the necessary protocols to ensure the safety of Bahamians.

“Additionally, there has to be specific response guidelines for the workplace, our schools and public spaces and they must be island specific due to the structure and function of Family Island communities vis-a-vis large population centers,” he said.

“The prime minister also did not say what the government’s contingency plan was for a potential economic fallout from the impact of COVID-19.

“The PLP stands ready to assist and again I encourage all Bahamians to be cooperative and vigilant in these circumstances as our way of life and future are literally at stake.”

Currently, The Bahamas has no reported cases of the coronavirus.