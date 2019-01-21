Grand Bahama police need assistance in locating two men that they consider extremely dangerous.

Police say 43 year old Tavares Demonte Beckford aka “foe” and 32 year old Tony Jamal Smith, aka Jamal Penn, aka “fool” are both wanted by the Central Detective Unit.

Beckford aka “foe” is wanted for questioning in an attempted murder incident and is considered extremely dangerous.

He is described as standing at 5’7”, weighing 134 lbs. with medium brown complexion and is slim built.

Beckford’s last known address is Zimbabwe Avenue, New Providence and number 8 Frobisher Circle, Grand Bahama.

Smith aka “Jamal Penn” aka “fool” is wanted by the Central Detective Unit for possession of an Illegal Firearm and is considered armed and extremely dangerous.

He is described as standing at 5’7”, weighing 188 lbs. with medium brown complexion and is average built. His last known address is 50 Kelly Lane (off Johnson Road) New Providence and Tarry Town, Grand Bahama.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tavares Demonte Beckford “foe”, you are asked to contact the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama at telephone numbers 350-3107 thru 12, 911/919 or call your nearest police station.

In other crime news from Grand Bahama: Police are investigating a shooting and stabbing incident that has left two males hospitalized in serious condition.

Police say on Sunday, shortly after 1:00pm, two males were at a residence on Adventurers Way, when an altercation between them occurred.

The altercation resulted in one of the males receiving gunshot wounds about the body. He was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital via Emergency Medical Personnel.

The other male, according to the police received a stab wound to the head, he was taken to the Rand Memorial Hospital by private vehicle. Both were seen by doctors and are listed in serious condition. Police are actively investigating this matter.

Also while on mobile patrol, Drug Enforcement Unit officer uncovered an illegal firearm on Saturday shortly after 7:00pm, on Pioneer’s Way and Livingston Drive area when they observed a suspicious male, who upon seeing the police fled the area.

Officers searched the area and discovered a black and silver pistol with two rounds of ammunition.

No arrest was made and investigations continue.