Police investigating the second traffic fatality in New Providence for the month of January after a male was ejected from his car early Sunday morning on John F Kennedy Drive.

This latest traffic fatality followed the death of a Royal Bahamas Defence Force Officer who succumbed to his injuries following a motorcycle accident two weeks ago.

According to the police reports, shortly after 3:00am yesterday, a male was travelling in the southern lane, west on J.F. Kennedy Drive, in a 2009 Nissan Skyline, when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a utility pole.

The lone occupant of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle and became unresponsive. Paramedics were called to the scene and confirmed that the male had succumbed to his injuries.

Traffic Department Officers are investigating this incident.

Police in New Providence are also investigating a shooting incident, that occurred on Friday, which left an adult male with injuries.

Police say shortly after 9:00pm, a male was walking through a track road off Dumping Ground Corner, when he heard multiple gunshots and realized that he had been shot. He was transported to hospital by Paramedics and is listed in stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing.