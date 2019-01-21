Democratic National Alliance (DNA) spokesperson for Information Technology Samuel Strachan has expressed concerns surrounding recent reports of a cyber-attack on the Broadcasting Corporation Of The Bahamas (BCB).

He noted that just last week, an individual caused the encryption of the BCB’s digital library and other data and is attempting to extort funds in the form of bitcoins as a condition for decryption and restoration.

BCB Chairman Mike Smith, confirmed that international hackers originally requested $50,000 incremental payments of bitcoins which was eventually negotiated down to $18,000 by staff.

However, he added, “the Bahamian people remain in the dark on the overall strategy or course of action that the government has adopted to bring regularity to the BCB’s operations.

“The recent ransom request also raises serious concerns about the business continuity and disaster recovery framework of the BCB. The board and management of the BCB must immediately disclose whether a robust Business Continuity Plan (BCP) exists for the organization and its effectiveness.”, he said.

In the absence of such a framework, he added that the BCB should move swiftly to draft and implement a BCP and Disaster Recovery Plan (DRP) which “articulates a contingency plan for cyber-attacks and other operational disruptions”.

Mr. Strachan said, “such a plan may also call for the update of computer and operating systems, installation and updates of anti-virus and anti-malware software, or conversely installation of artificial intelligence software, regular backup of important files, proper vetting of vendors and their approach to cyber security as well as relevant insurance coverage among other things.”

He added, “ as a further precaution, we recommend that training sessions are held for staff to alert them to the instance of phishing tactics included in malicious attachments that may come via email or other sources.”

Additionally, the party suggested that information technology policies be implemented, and that “address email and internet usage inclusive of blocking non-work-related sites that may be prone to spreading viruses.”

He said, “we call for the commissioning of a comprehensive vulnerability and penetration test to ascertain the areas of weakness within the BCB’s IT systems.

He said the recommendations arising from such a test conducted by competent professionals must be implemented without delay.