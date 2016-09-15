Democratic National Alliance (DNA) Leader Branville McCartney yesterday came to the defense of Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis while noting that the FNM “is not what it used to be.”

Mr. McCartney’s comments came after Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts accused the FNM chief of “selling out his party”.

Those accusations came after it was reported that former deputy commissioner of police Marvin Dames, Veteran Talk show host, Jeffrey Lloyd and noted businessman Dioniso D’Aguilar, all former employees of the beleaguered Baha Mar are being vetted by the Opposition in hopes of carrying its banner in the upcoming general elections.

Mr. Roberts referred to the trio as Baha Mar Developer Sarkis Izmirilian’s men.

“It has put a new light on the once FNM. Mr. Roberts may have a point but I don’t know if it’s what he says about Minnis,” Mr. McCartney said.

“I look at it as a hostile takeover by a foreign entity to that party, that doesn’t do well for their progress I could tell you that.”

The DNA leader insists that Bahamians deserve better.

“People ought to see and look at the parties that are vying for the next election. We’ve seen with this present government, we’ve seen a special interest. They’ve dictated policy in this country from the number boys, from foreign entities and the Chinese,” Mr. McCartney said.

“The same thing looks like it would happen if they (FNM) are given the chance to govern. So who must dictate policy in this country? It must be the Bahamian people period.”