Leading businessman Frederick Asa Hazlewood is to be Knighted and leads the list of Bahamians who have been honoured by Her Majesty the Queen in her 2019 Birthday Honours.

He is President of the John Bull group of companiesand represents the fourth generation of leaders at JOHN BULLraised on a simple leadership philosophy: “A business doesn’trun on autopilot.”

JOHN BULL was established as an old English Tobacco house in 1929. Later an office products department was added byFred’s father, Frank Hazlewood, that evolved into The JOHNBULL Business Centre. In 1955, toys, watches and novelty giftswere introduced into the company’s lines. In 1951 a relationship was formulated by Frank Hazlewood which resulted in The JOHN BULL enterprise becoming the exclusive retailer forROLEX in the BAHAMAS. Further partnerships as the yearswent by have been established with such companies as Gucci,Cartier, Bvlgari, Coach, Michael Kors, Tiffany, Tag Heuer,Patek Phillipe, and David Yurman. In the last few years, the Bahamas franchise for the Starbucks Corporation and Subwaybecame part of the JOHN BULL Group of Businesses.

In 2009, Queen Elizabeth II, at Buckingham Palace, LondonEngland, conferred upon Frederick A. Hazlewood, The MostDistinguished Order Of Saint Michael And Saint George, foroutstanding services to the business community in TheCommonwealth of the Bahamas.

Mr. Hazlewood is now to be Knight Commander, Order of St. Michael and St. George for services to business. The award of companion of the Order of St. Michael and St. George goes to Pastor Paul Scavellaof the Seventh Day Adventist Church for services to religion and community.

The award of Officer of The Most Excellent Order of the British Empire goes to Godfrey Brian Thomas, for services to business; James Randolph Bain, for services to business; Kingsley livingstone Black, for services to education and labour; Christian Elizabeth, Dr. Darville, for services to medicine and business; Julieth Naomi Minnis, for services to health; Hugh Allison O’brien, for services to the community and Olvin Peter Rees, for services to business.

The British Empire medal goes to Brian Berkley Brown, for services to the community, Nesbitt Alphonso Higgins, for services to politics; Robert John Roberts, for services to the community; Reverend Dr. Ifill Earlin Russell, for services to religion; Daniel Olander Sumner, for services to sports and Reverend Dr. James Samuel Sweeting, for services to civics and religion.

The Queen’s Police Medal to Assistant Commissioner Paul Allison Rolle for his exceptional contribution to the Police Force.