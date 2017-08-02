Minister of State for Grand Bahama Senator Kwasi Thompson said he can identify with Logos Hope’s vision, which is extending equal opportunity for knowledge to all.

“We applaud you for this,” Minister Thompson told workers of the Logos Hope Ship, during their official welcome to Freeport on Friday, July 28, 2017.

Minister Thompson was joined by President of the Grand Bahama Port Authority Ian Rolle and other invited guests aboard the ship, which is considered the largest floating bookstore in the world.

“On behalf of the city of Freeport, I extend our welcome to the international Logos Hope community,” said Minister Thompson. “We consider it a genuine expression of international goodwill and understanding. I congratulate the crew and staff who are all non-salaried volunteers,” Minister Thompson said.

“With the broad range of ages on board the vessel and a wide variety of professional experience from the captain to the newest staff member, Logos Hope represents a micro community and is a clear picture of what a larger community should and can be.

“The City of Freeport and the Commonwealth of The Bahamas also consists of groups from many diverse backgrounds and we endeavour to work together to create a healthy and prosperous community.”

The Logos Hope arrived in Freeport on Friday, July 28, which it is expected to remain until August 6, during which time, the ship will be opened to members of the public.

While the Logos Hope offers theatre, music and other aspects of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to those visiting the ship, its main draw has always been its book fair, where visitors can visit and purchase up-to-date books from all genres, for exceptionally low prices.

“We are pleased to know that your book fair carries a selection of over 6,000 titles for all the family,” added Minister Thompson. “We appreciate the wide range of content represented, including science, sports, hobbies, cookery, economics, medicine, languages and faith. We are sure this will benefit the people of Grand Bahama.

“It is our hope that the wide range of literature on board also offer visitors many opportunities for personal development. We are also told of the events you have on board and on shore, including seminars and conferences for leaders, men, women, youth and children provide new impetus for change.”

Minister Thompson noted that at the heart of Logos Hope’s service is the foundation of the crew’s common Christian faith.