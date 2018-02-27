Written by Licec Bastian

A man was killed in a traffic accident yesterday after a female attempted to avoid a hit and run incident in the area of East Street and Malcom Road.

According to Chief Superintendent of Police, Craig Stubbs, shortly before 1pm a female driver attempted to evade a Ford van she had struck on Winder’s Terrace and Malcom Road, but collided with a Honda vehicle that resulted in the death of the male driver.

CSP Stubbs, told reporters on the scene that four vehicles were involved in the traffic mishap. The initial report revealed that a female driver exiting Winder’s Terrace, collided with a Ford van that was traveling west on Malcom Road. That driver continued traveling west, exiting on to East Street, colliding with the Honda vehicle.

“On impact the Honda collided with a truck that was traveling north on East Street,” CSP Stubbs said.

CSP Stubbs said that EMS were called to the scene. However, the male driver had succumbed to his injuries.

“The female driver of the Nissan vehicle was transported to PMH where at press time she was undergoing further medical treatment,” CSP Stubbs said.

According to police, there were only minor injuries to the driver of the Ford truck, who complained of pains to his legs, and opted to seek further medical attention on his own.