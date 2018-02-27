Written by Amajahl Knowles

Two men have been formally charged for their alleged involvement in two recent homicides.

In the first case, 18-year-old Deante Pinder appeared before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt yesterday on two counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

The particulars are that on February 16th , Pinder concerned with others caused the deaths of Rashad Bethel and D’Shorn Symonette and on the same date attempted to cause the death of Roland Brown.

Pinder was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to the Bahamas Department of corrections until April 18th where the prosecution will proceed with a Voluntary Bill of Indictment.

25-year-old Steven Voltaire also appeared before Chief Magistrate Pratt. It is alleged that on February 15th, Voltaire by means of unlawful harm caused the death of Matthew Mortimer.

He was not required to enter a plea and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Corrections until April 18th where the prosecution will proceed with a VBI.

Both men were represented by Murrio Ducille.