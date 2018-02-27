Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis is back from his four day trip to Haiti for the 29th inter-sessional CARICOM meeting.

Regional leaders discussed how to build climate resilient communities, considering the millions of dollars of damage the region has sustained from natural disasters.

During his stay, the Prime Minister spoke to the Haitian President on a number of issues. One of the most important was that of Haitian migration to the Bahamas.

The two leaders spoke on the the need to develop a maritime agreement between the two countries for maritime border control and to encourage closer collaboration between national, regional and international law enforcement institutions, including information sharing for greater effectiveness in combating illegal immigration, illicit trafficking in narcotics, the smuggling of migrants, and transnational organized crime.

They also expressed their determination to undertake joint initiatives that could contribute to reducing the flow of migration to the Bahamas.

Both Prime Minister Minnis and Haitian President Jovenel Moïse communicated a determination to find effective solutions to resolve the identification problem of Haitian nationals in the Bahamas.

The resolve was that the government of Haiti would establish a centre of delivery and collection of identification of documents at the embassy of Haiti here in Nassau.

Their two day meeting addressed other areas such as trade, private sector collaboration, as well as information sharing of best practices and training opportunities in the area of tourism.