Labour Minister Dion Foulkes along with senior labour officials are expected to meet with officials of the Pointe development in the wake of investigation into the number of Chinese nationals at the $200 million downtown project

It was recently reported that loads of Chinese nationals were employed at The Pointe with “not one Bahamian in sight.”

The project’s Heads of Agreement calls for some 70% of its workforce to be Bahamians, translating into about 200 employees.

In 2017, China Construction America was granted between 400-500 work permits for the $200m development.

The deal, dated June 18, 2015, also stipulated that Bahamian sub-contractors were to receive “approximately 40% of development work.

At this point, the government cannot say conclusively how many Chinese nationals are actually employed at The Pointe.