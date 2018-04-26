Tensions rose yesterday as members of civil groups and the public sector expressed their concerns over the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

The government has promoted the legislation as one that promotes accountability, transparency, and public participation in national decision making; the “bedrock of any modern democracy”.

However, some members of a three-day workshop yesterday expressed the concern that the public will not have access to entities in which the government owns less that 50 per cent.

“The government may only own 49 per cent of something, but that 49 per cent may be millions and millions of our public money, whereas a company that may be exposed may only be $100,000. I think that when you have public money, it cannot be just 50 per cent. I think that we have a right to information when public money is involved, said Public Relations professional Dianne Phillips.

Mrs. Phillips was not alone.

Bahamas Union of Teachers (BUT) President Belinda Wilson was equally concerned.

“I’m pleased that I’ve been invited for consultation. I thought; however, the Act has already been ‘gazetted.’ We also would like to have more participation, more time to participate and to make sure that we are aware and we are clear on what the act seeks to do,” she said.

She later told the Bahama Journal that she would like to see the words “trade unions” spelled out under the rights of access section in the Act.

CEO of The Bahamas Chamber of Commerce Edison Sumner rated the session as a good one to the degree that it is allowing the business community, civil society, trade unions and others to get first hand education on the Act and to engage with the Office of the Attorney General.

“Really it’s a process for us to understand what’s written in the Act and also to give us an opportunity to respond, to raise questions, and to be sure that we would be able to properly communicate with our members as well,” he said.

Attorney General Carl Bethel has said the Act will be implemented in phases to ensure all the necessary preliminary work and training are in place.