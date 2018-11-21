The Bahamas Embassy in Port-au-Prince, Haiti has closed its doors until further notice due to continued unrest on the island nation.

Reports indicate that at the nucleus of the deadly protest is alleged government corruption, and the decision to close was taken after consultation with the Ambassador of The Bahamas to

Haiti and security personnel on the island.

Thus far, cars and tires have reportedly been burned and protestors are said to have clashed with police.

At last count, six people were killed and five were injured in these protests.

Consequently, the national flag carrier has also made the decision to suspend flights to the country until further notice.

Foreign Affairs Minister Darren Henfield said, “once there’s unrest in Haiti, I think it’s best for Bahamians to always be mindful.”

He added, “Really, Bahamasair has always had a good handle on when to go and when not to go, because they’re always very involved speaking with us in Foreign Affairs. So, if Bahamasair doesn’t fly there, I would suggest Bahamians not to fly there as well.”

The UN mission in Haiti has also implemented a curfew from 2200 to 0500 hours until further notice.

The minister assured that at this point, all Bahamas Embassy staffers are safe.

In the meantime, the ministry will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates on new developments as they arise.

Haiti last saw mass protests and looting in July. The issue at that time was a hike in fuel prices that forced that country’s Prime Minister to resign.