Former Democratic National Alliance (DNA) candidate and Attorney Wallace I. Cooper says he will continue to push a united narrative for opposition forces after being withdrawn by the DNA as the party’s candidate for Nassau Village in the upcoming General Elections.

Via an open letter, he revealed the move came just a day before he was going to do the same thing in any event.

“I had a meeting with Branville McCartney two weeks ago and I indicated to him [and] this was not my first indication to him that I think in circumstances of what’s happening now it might be better if we had formed an alliance,” he said.

“I was a part of a few meetings where there was talk of an alliance or an accommodation between the FNM and the DNA and the opposition forces and I think in light of what I see and the people who I talk to, I think that might be the best way to go.”

Mr. Rolle said Mr. McCartney seemed to have agreed with the latter preposition.

He then allegedly told Mr. McCartney if nothing happened by March 23rd, 2017 he would leave the party.

However in a letter dated March 22nd, 2017 Mr. McCartney reportedly informed Mr. Rolle that concerns had been raised about his commitment to the DNA.

Mr. Rolle, who ran for the DNA back in 2012, holds the concerns raised by the leader had everything to do with outspoken stance ridding the country of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) administration by joining forces with the Opposition.

Mr. Rolle said though this has always been the DNA’s position, one that he will maintain.

“I make no excuses or apologies for my stated position. I sincerely believe that self-interest and inflated egos must be subordinate to the paramount objective of ridding the Bahamas of this PLP administration,” he said.

“It is that simple yet exceedingly fundamental.”

Mr. Rolle ended the letter by thanking residents in the constituency.

“Rest assured, in the upcoming weeks, I shall undoubtedly speak in more detail on this issue,specifically on my endeavors to achieve this paramount objective for the betterment of our country which I so love.”