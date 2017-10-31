The newly installed Commissioner Anthony Ferguson has promised a “new era” for the Royal Bahamas Police Force under his command.

In a ceremony with pomp and pageantry and attended by some of the country’s leading politicians and diplomats, the outgoing Police Commissioner Ellison Greenslade handed over the keys to the country’s leading law enforcement institution to his deputy.

Ferguson received the baton in front of hundreds of persons gathered on the lawn of the Police Headquarters.

Taking up the mantle, the new Commissioner accepted his new responsibility with humility, thanking the prime minister for the confidence reposed in him and his family and friends for supporting him along his journey.

Describing himself as a man that comes from humble beginnings growing up in Exuma, he said he found it a testament of faith that he now holds this prestigious post and promised a “new era” under his leadership.

“Today is historic for the Royal Bahamas Police Force and it is the dawn of a new era.

“Our mandate which is to maintain law and order and to preserve the peace and detect crime, apprehend offenders and enforce the law will be carried out with professionalism, respect, knowledge, fairness and firmness.

“We will continue to build on the foundation of those before us, cognizant of past and current societal changes and challenges,”Mr. Ferguson said.

Greenslade in a rather emotional farewell address, thanked both his police family and his personal family for their support during his nearly eight years as the Commissioner.

He thanked the Prime Ministers both past and present for the confidence they placed in him, and more specifically Dr. Hubert Minnis for appointing him to his new post as High Commissioner to London.

Mr. Greenslade the spoke highly of the newly appointed commissioner, saying the force is in good hands.

“As I make my exit, I am satisfied beyond a shadow of a doubt that we are in good hands with Anthony Ferguson as the incoming Commissioner.

“I have had ample opportunity to observe Mr. Ferguson while he served as my deputy. He added value to my team.

“He has given me tremendous support and never disrespected me or my office,” Mr. Greenslade said.

As mentioned earlier Mr. Greenslade goes on to assume an overseas diplomatic post as he’s been appointed High Commissioner of the Bahamas to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and as permanent representative to the International Maritime Organization.