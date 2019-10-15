Police in Grand Bahama are searching for five missing persons from East End, Grand Bahama. The persons were missing since Hurricane Dorian. The deadly storm caused tremendous devastation on the island last month. Missing are:

Aaron Cooper, three-years-old, of Emmanuel Way, High Rock, Grand Bahama. He is described as standing at two feet, five inches in height, weighing 35 pounds, with dark brown complexion and slim built.

Adam Cooper, three-years-old, of Emmanuel Way, High Rock, Grand Bahama. He is described as standing at two feet, five inches in height, weighing 35 pounds, with dark brown complexion and slim built.

Albert Alexander Bridgewater, 51, of Bevans Town, East End, Grand Bahama. He is described as standing at five feet, ten inches in height, weighing 160 pounds, with dark brown complexion and slim built.

Darnita Cooper, 43, of Emmanuel Way, High Rock, Grand Bahama. She is described as standing at five feet, four inches in height, weighing 120 pounds, with dark brown complexion and slim built.

Catherine Lynn Armstrong, 70, of Henny Avenue, Derby Subdivision, Grand Bahama. She is described as standing at five feet, four inches in height, weighing 125 pounds, Caucasian and slim built.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, please contact police in Grand Bahama at 442-2872/2870, 911/919, or call your nearest police station.